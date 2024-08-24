'Jagan resorted to false propaganda on pharma unit blast': Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Friday accused YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to false propaganda regarding the government’s response to the reactor blast at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited unit in Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district.

He asserted that the State government responded swiftly and took all necessary measures to ensure justice for the victims.

Atchannaidu questioned Jagan’s motives for announcing a protest at a time when the government was already in the process of compensating the victims and providing support. “The former CM’s actions indicate a lack of concern for the victims’ welfare, and Jagan has started spreading lies for political gain,” he observed.

He denounced Jagan’s claim that the YSRC regime had fully compensated all victims in the LG Polymers incident, pointing out that only Rs 1 lakh was given to those who died 15 days after the tragedy, contrary to what was promised.