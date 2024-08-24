MP Maddila appointed as full-time CGHS Additional Director

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has sought appointment of a dedicated Additional Director for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres in Andhra Pradesh.

This issue was raised during a meeting with the Director General of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, where the MP highlighted administrative issues affecting these centres in the State.

During the meeting, the MP pointed out that currently, five cities in Andhra Pradesh host CGHS wellness centres, with plans for a new centre in Tirupati.

These centres cater to 23,326 cardholders and 56,951 registered beneficiaries, and the number is expected to rise with upcoming retirements.

A major concern is the administrative oversight, as the centres are managed by the CGHS Additional Director based in Hyderabad, causing delays in approvals, medication supplies, and essential services due to the distance, the MP mentioned

He also stressed that key authorisations for surgeries, specialised treatments, and bill reimbursements are still under Hyderabad’s jurisdiction. In response, the Director General assured the MP that appropriate measures would be taken to address the concerns.