Stone laid for 30-bed hospital at Andhra's Dhulipudi

GUNTUR: The TDP-led State government is prioritising quality healthcare for the poor and is actively working towards this goal, said Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

The Minister, along with MP Tanneti Krishna Prasad and Bapatla District Collector J. Venkata Murali, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 30-bed hospital in Dhulipudi village in Nagaram mandal of Bapatla district on Friday.

The Minister said although the foundation stone was laid during TDP’s regime for the construction of the hospital and Rs 6 crore were allotted, the previous YSRC government failed to start construction work.

As many as 31 medical staff, including eight specialist doctors, will be appointed at the hospital to provide medical services to rural people, and all steps will be taken to complete the construction within one year, he said.

Collector J. Murali Krishna informed that there are 778 households in the village, with a population of over 2,500. The construction of the hospital will benefit not only Dhulipudi villagers but also people from nearby villages, he added.

District Joint Collector Subba Rao, Repalle RDO Shela Sharon, DCH Dr. Seshu Kumar, DMHO Dr. Vijayamma, and local leaders were also present.