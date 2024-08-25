1,539 students receive degrees at 12th convocation of Vignan university

GUNTUR: Vignan University organised its 12th convocation for 1,539 students on Saturday. As many as 60 students who excelled in their respective domains were presented with medals.

Supreme Court Judge Pamidighantam Narasimha attended as the chief guest, while founder and chairman of SEC Industries Dontineni Seshagiri Rao, Lokesh Machines founder Mullapudi Lokeshwara Rao, and Composer Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti) were among the distinguished guests.

In his address, Justice Narasimha suggested students step beyond the boundaries of academia where the real world will present them with new challenges, testing the potential of their education. He urged them to be grateful to their family members, mentors, peers and to reinvent themselves according to changing circumstances. He also advised the students to embrace change rather than stick to the conventional ways.

Vignan Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah emphasised that the journey we tread should reflect on future generations, and remarked that one should never forget the path taken to reach where they are today. University Vice Chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu encouraged the graduates to leave their mark on the world. He suggested reflecting on the stories of Justice Narasimha and Vinesh Phogat, using their journeys as inspiration to move forward.

“Today’s youth are the nation’s future, and there is no greater strength than the resolve of youth. If youth move in the right direction toward their goals, India will emerge stronger’’, he added.