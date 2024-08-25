24 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Andhra's Baptla fall ill as toxic fumes erupt in lab

GUNTUR: In an unfortunate incident, as many as 24 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Bapatla were exposed to toxic fumes in the science lab and fell ill on Saturday.

The students were immediately shifted to Bapatla Government Hospital for treatment. The prompt response of the teachers resulted in medical care without delay. The condition of all the students is stable, with 23 already being discharged while a girl, who had been suffering from fever since Friday, was kept under observation.

According to the sources, it was learnt that students of classes six and seven were in the lab when a few students mixed Chloroquine, and lemon soda into a hot sodium water solution and coffee powder mixture which resulted in the release of poisonous gases.

Due to the toxic fumes, several students felt suffocated and ran out of the lab and were sick. Initially, they were rushed to the IAF medical facility at Air Force Station in Suryalanka where they were given preliminary medical treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Bapatla Government Area Hospital.

However, according to a press release from the Indian Navy, students reported uneasiness after smelling some tissues at the school brought by a girl from home. The nature of the substance present in the tissues is under investigation by the experts at the government hospital.

Upon receiving the information, Bapatla district Joint Collector Subbarao rushed to the hospital and inspected the situation.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu talked to the district officials about the incident and directed them to gather more information about the incident. The Chief Minister also inquired about the health condition of the students and instructed the officials to ensure proper medical care.