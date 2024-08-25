Elaborate arrangements underway for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple from October 4 to 12, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao.

Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting with senior officials of the TTD on Saturday on the arrangements for the annual festival, the EO said Vahana Sevas will be held between 8 and 10 am and between 7 and 9 pm everyday during Brahmotsavams.

However, Garuda Vahana Seva will commence at 6.30 pm. On October 4 evening, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will present Pattu Vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government. He will also participate in Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva, the EO said.

Anticipating huge rush of pilgrims, many Arjitha Sevas and special darshans have been cancelled in Tirumala temple during the annual fete.

A buffer stock of about seven lakh laddus will be kept ready. Tight security arrangements, in coordination with the district police, will be made for Garuda Vahana Seva. Tirumala Ghat roads will be kept open for 24 hours on Garuda Vahana Seva day to meet the pilgrim rush. A constant vigil will be maintained on pilgrim flow from the common command centre, the EO explained.

The TTD engineering department has commenced preparations at both Tirumala and Tirupati for Brahmotsavams. Electrical decorations and large digital LED screens will be set up around the Four Mada Streets.

There will be no accommodation allotment for cottage donors from October 4 to 12. Devotees are requested to occupy rooms in Tirupati if they do not get accommodation at Tirumala, he said.

The TTD will deploy additional barbers to provide non-stop service at all Kalyana Kattas, and additional staff will be roped in to maintain hygiene. It has been fully geared up for distribution of Annaprasadam, milk and breakfast at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex and in Vaikuntam Queue Complex compartments, and outside the queue lines.

The TTD will set up several first aid centres, mobile clinics and ambulances along with medical centres and dispensaries at Ashwini Hospital and Vaikuntham Queue Complex in Tirumala to address any emergencies.