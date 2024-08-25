Stop installing smart meters to agriculture, domestic electrical connections: CPM

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM State committee on Saturday demanded that the government stop the fixing of smart meters to agriculture and domestic electrical connections immediately.

In a press release, the committee said the previous YSRC regime yielded to pressure from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and agreed to fix the pre-paid smart meters. The contract was given to Adani, Shirdi Sai Electricals and others. The TDP, which was in opposition at that time, filed a petition in the High Court opposing the smart meters alleging irregularities in awarding the contract, the CPM reminded.

Now, the TDP-led coalition government seems to have forgotten its fight against smart meters. Instead of cancelling the tenders for smart meters, the government is going ahead in the matter. Already, smart meters from Adani group have been transported to Vijayawada and stocked in warehouses, the CPM said.

The Left party felt that this is nothing but a step towards withdrawing free power being supplied to farmers. “The indifferent attitude of the current dispensation is nothing but betrayal,” the CPM observed.