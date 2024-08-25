YSRC announces aid to blast victims at Escientia Advanced Sciences plant

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC will stand by the victims of the reactor blast at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited unit in Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalle district, said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said the YSRC will extend a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured in the blast. “Our party leaders will personally hand over the financial aid to the victims’ families and the injured workers,” he said.

Pointing out the ‘failure’ of the State Ministers to react swiftly to the pharma unit blast, Botcha termed the TDP-led NDA government’s response to it highly inadequate given the magnitude of the disaster. In contrast, the previous YSRC regime reacted promptly to the styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers unit in 2020, and provided a compensation of `1 crore each to the families of victims, he recalled.

Botcha expressed his disappointment over the ‘failure’ of the coalition government to communicate with the families of the victims soon after the blast. The YSRC MLC condemned the murder of YSRC activist Prasad at Etcherla in Srikakulam district. Prasad who was severely injured in an attack unleashed by the ruling party cadre, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital, Botcha said, demanding that the perpetrators of the attack be punished.

Meanwhile, former Kothapeta YSRC MLA Chirla Jaggireddy came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy without focusing on development.

Speaking to the media at Ravulapalem on Saturday, he advised Naidu to refrain from personal attacks on the YSRC chief and focus on fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Terming the conduct of Grama Sabhas in village panchayats an old concept, he accused the Chief Minister of misleading the people with false promises. At the Grama Sabha held by Naidu at Vanapalli village in Kothapeta Assembly constituency of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, no worthwhile announcement was made for the benefit of people, he said.