Doctor from Tirupati shot dead in US

TIRUPATI: A 64-year-old doctor from Menakuru village, Naidupeta mandal in Tirupati district was fatally shot in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the United States on Friday. Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty was the brother of TDP leader Peramsetty Ramaiah.

It has been learnt that the doctor had recently returned to Alabama after attending a relative’s wedding in Naidupeta on August 15. Dr Ramesh was shot by unidentified assailants when he was on rounds. A pall of gloom descended over Menakuru village after the doctor’s family received the news of his untimely demise.

As per reports, Dr Ramesh had completed his medicine from Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati, where he initially gained recognition as a skilled physician. He moved to Jamaica to study MS and later shifted to the US. He founded the Crimson Care Network and established several hospitals across the US.

His work, especially following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, earned him several accolades. A street in Tuscaloosa was also renamed as Peramsetty Avenue, reports stated.

The doctor was married and has four children. He was rooted to his hometown. He would generously make donations to a local school. He had also funded the construction of a Sai Baba temple in his village.