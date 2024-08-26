Experts advocate key reforms in the education system

VIJAYAWADA: Educationists in the State are advocating for significant reforms in the education system, particularly to integrate physical education for the holistic development of students.

With an aim of creating a balanced educational footprint that prioritises academic excellence, physical well-being, cultural awareness and essential life skills, the experts are seeking policy changes to foster social skills, cultural values, physical fitness, and leadership qualities, all of which are as vital as academic knowledge.

“Physical education and extracurricular activities are essential for the holistic development of students,” said Krishna University Physical Directors Association secretary Dr BCH Sangeetha Rao. He expressed concern over parents choosing private colleges without necessary infrastructure and leaving well-equipped government colleges under utilised.

A research scholar in physical education, Daram Naveen Kumar urged the State government to ensure thorough physical inspections while granting necessary permissions, as private institutions tend to present a perfect documentation even without proper facilities for physical education.

He called for the immediate appointment of PETs (Physical Education Teachers) for Classes I to V and to fill the vacancies in all high schools and colleges. Similarly, Arts and Crafts Unemployed Teachers Association State president Gopaboina Edukondala Rao appealed to the government to include crafts, art, and music classes in the curriculum.