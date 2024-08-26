Many aspire for nominated posts in Andhra's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The ruling NDA leaders of Prakasam district are busy exploring ways and means to get a nominated post as the coalition government is set to fill them soon.

Several leaders who contested the elections and worked for the victory of the respective party candidates of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine in the recent general elections, are hopeful of getting nominated posts. The number of aspirants for nominated posts is quite high in all the three coalition parties. In the previous YSRC regime, Prakasam district leaders got the chairperson posts of the AP State Madiga Corporation and Arya Vysya Corporation and several other corporation director posts.

The Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) chairmanship is the most sought after post for the TDP aspirants. There is also tough competition for the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, District Cooperative Marketing Society, Coal Society, Agriculture Market Committee and various other State level corporation chairperson and director posts.

Gottipati Lakshmi from Darsi and G Erixion Babu from Yerragondapalem, who lost the recent Assembly elections by small margin, are aspiring for nominated posts to keep their hold on their respective segments. Damacharla Satya from Kondepi is also an aspirant for the nominated post. TDP district president Nukasani Balaji is expected to be rewarded with a nominated post.

On the other hand, the JSP and BJP are also hopeful of getting their due share in the nominated posts as the two parties were not allotted even a single Assembly seat in the district as part of the seat-sharing agreement among the coalition partners. JSP leader Shaik Riyaz seems to be in the race for the Waqf Board chairman post.

“The rank and file of the TDP, JSP and BJP have made coordinated efforts to ensure the victory of the coalition in the elections. I am sure that the TDP leadership will certainly reward the sincere party activists with nominated posts,” said Balaji.