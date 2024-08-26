Prakasam authorities plan to enhance tourism infrastructure

ONGOLE: Under the directives of the State government, the Prakasam district authorities have proposed the development of tourism-related infrastructure, specifically roads, in several coastal beach areas.

The proposals, estimated at around Rs 2.10 crore, aim to utilise Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds to enhance road connectivity across the district’s 52 km coastline. This coastline, spread across five coastal mandals, included popular tourist destinations such as Kothapatnam, Pakala, Gundayapalem, Ethamukkala, and Gundamala village beaches, which are particularly busy on weekends.

Although the previous YSRC government had considered tourism development projects, particularly in beach areas, these plans were materialised.

However, the TDP-led NDA government has prioritised the issue and instructed district officials to take action. In response, the district authorities have prepared proposals for the construction and development of Black Top (BT) and cement roads leading to the identified tourist spots along these beaches. Specifically, the proposals include six routes, a 1 km gravel road from Gundayapalem village to the shore at Rs 37 lakh, a 2.5 km gravel road from ChintayagariPalem to the shore at Rs 95 lakh, a 400-meter cement road from Pinnivaripalem to the beach at Rs 55 lakh, a 1 km gravel road from Gundamala to the sea at Rs 24 lakh, a 300-meter cement road from Ethamukkala to the shore at Rs 21 lakh, and a 500-meter cement road to the shore at Rs 22 lakh.

District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project director and the District Tourism Officer (DTO) Benher recently inspected these routes, assessing the current condition of existing roads. Benher, expressed optimism, stating that with the completion of these roads, tourist numbers should increase significantly.

“During the previous regime, we had prepared plans for the tourism-based development projects. They were never initiated. Now, we have prepared estimations for all the six routes that lead to nearby beaches under the directives of the government. The tourism will be enhanced if the project is completed,” he added.

Project likely to increase tourist footfall

