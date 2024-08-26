Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to set up eight new first aid centres for annual Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) medical wing will set up eight new first aid centres around Tirumala to enhance emergency services for devotees during the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled from October 4 to 12. Currently, TTD operates six permanent dispensaries in Tirumala and Tirupati, offering medical aid to devotees, employees, and locals.

To support devotees during the festivities, TTD is setting up additional first-aid centres at key locations, including two at Narayangiri Garden, and one each at Rambageecha Rest House, Matrusree Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex, Silatoranam, Bata Gangamma Temple, Papavinasanam, and Seventh Mile.

These centres will be equipped with senior doctors, paramedics, medicines, and ambulances featuring advanced medical equipment, as directed by the TTD medical department.

On Sunday, TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary inspected the four Mada streets and Laddu counters, accompanied by temple deputy executive officer Lokanatham and other officials. The inspection focused on ensuring smooth exit and entry points during the annual Brahmotsavam, particularly on the day of Garuda Seva. Chowdhary also reviewed the Laddu Prasadam Complex to ensure efficient distribution of laddus to pilgrims, offering valuable guidance to the concerned officers.

On the other hand, the TTD police, along with the Octopus team, conducted a mock drill at Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor early on Sunday. This drill is part of TTD’s measures to counter potential threats and swiftly address any emergency situations.