16.63L MT of sand available in Andhra Pradesh now

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Mines and Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena has informed that 16.63 lakh metric tonnes of sand is available in the State.

In a press release on Monday, Meena said out of the total 1,748 bookings for 22,114 MT of sand on August 26, 20,552 MT of sand related to 1,609 orders was supplied, and delivery of 1,562 MT of sand related to 139 orders is pending by Monday evening. Sand is being supplied to customers from 62 stock yards across the State. A total of 22.47 lakh MT of sand was supplied from July 8 to August 26.

As per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sand booking centres are being maintained separately, he added.