Andhra Pradesh: Police rescue newborn baby girl sold for Rs 10,000 by Anganwadi worker

ONGOLE: An Anganwadi worker sold her newborn daughter to a couple from Khammam in Telangana for Rs 10,000 and fled the Ongole Government General Hospital without informing the staff.

The incident came to light on Monday when Ponnaluru police officials rescued the infant and put her under medical observation at the Ongole GGH. The baby will soon be handed over to the Shishu Gruha. According to police, V Manjula (48), an Anganwadi worker in a village in Ponnaluru mandal limits of Prakasam district, was living with two sons and a daughter after divorcing her husband.

She was in a relationship with another man when she conceived. She gave birth to the baby girl at the government hospital in Kandukuru on August 21. She was referred to the Ongole GGH on August 22 as she was weak, anaemic and was suffering from symptoms of pneumonia.

While undergoing treatment at the GGH, Manjula came into contact with another patient in the same ward. She allegedly told the woman she did not want the newborn baby and that she was ready to give her away. The other patient and her husband immediately contacted their relatives in Khammam, who agreed to pay Rs 10,000 to Manjula in return for the baby.

APSCPCR seeks report within 3 days

After the Anganwadi worker agreed, the other patient gave her Rs 6,000 and kept Rs 4,000 as commission. Subsequently, Manjula and her baby, along with the other woman, left the hospital without a word.

When the issue came to the notice of the District Child Protection Committee, officials immediately inquired about the matter with authorities at the Ongole GGH on August 24.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) was also alerted. Subsequently, commission member Battula Padmavathi responded immediately and directed police and hospital authorities to inquire into the issue. Based on a complaint by the Child Protection Committee, Ponnaluru police registered a case and launched an investigation. By August 25 night, they found out about the whereabouts of the infant and brought her to Ongole from Khammam Monday morning.

The APSCPCR took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the district authorities, directing them to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report within three days of receiving the notices.