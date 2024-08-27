Andhra Pradesh: Rs 26.25L donated to feed the poor at Anna Canteens

VIJAYAWADA: Celkon CMD Y Guruswamy Naidu has donated Rs 26.25 lakh to feed the poor people at 100 Anna Canteens in the State on his birthday on August 31.

He called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday, and handed over a cheque for Rs 26.25 lakh.

Expressing happiness over several philanthropists coming forward to donate funds for the maintenance of Anna Canteens, the Chief Minister lauded Guruswamy Naidu’s gesture.

He called upon the people to extend donations to Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor people.