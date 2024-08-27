Guidelines issued to set up Ganesh pandals in Guntur

GUNTUR: With the city gearing up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, the police have issued guidelines for erecting pandals in Guntur district.

The police clarified that prior permission from the police, revenue, fire, and electricity departments is mandatory to set up any pandal, even for a single day. Guntur SP Sathish Kumar stated that local residents who wish to set up pandals should form organising committees, inform the local police station of their plans, and submit their identification proofs. They must also obtain permission from the landowner, whether it is public or private land, without fail, he added.

The organisers of the pandals should inform the police about the height, weight, duration of the celebrations, the day of immersion, and the time and route of the procession, including the number of participants. The committees should also ensure proper lighting at the pandals, provide fire-fighting equipment, and arrange adequate parking facilities. Loudspeakers are prohibited, and sound levels should not exceed 45 dB at the pandals.

The SP urged the public to cooperate with the police, adhere to all regulations, and celebrate the festival peacefully.