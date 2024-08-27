Nine huts gutted in Bapatla village, no casualties reported

GUNTUR: As many as nine huts were gutted in a fire mishap at Karlapalem in Bapatla district on Monday.

According to officials, a hut caught fire due to a short circuit.

The inmates were not in the house when the incident took place as they had gone for work.

The fire soon spread to nearby huts due to the strong winds. As soon as people realised that the huts were on fire, they rushed out. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Upon receiving the information, the police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Bapatla district Collector J Venkata Murali visited the area and inspected the loss. He also distributed clothes, ration, and financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the affected families.

The Collector assured the families that pucca houses will be built for them with Rs 40 lakh each.

He added that the State government will be informed about the incident and that action will be taken to provide Rs 40,000 aid to each family.

Joint Collector B Subbarao, Karlapalem Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Sub-Inspector, and other officials were also visited to assess the situation of the victims.