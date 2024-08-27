Oberoi Group plans to transform Pitchuka Lanka into tourism hub

AMALAPURAM : Oberoi Group has plans to develop Pitchuka Lanka in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district as a tourism hub and its representatives conducted a field inspection of the region on Monday along with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and local legislators Bandaru Satyanandam and Gorintla Butchaiah Chowdary.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala briefed the available resources and the tourism potential of the region while the minister expressed hope that the members of the Oberoi Group will make best use of the tourism policy of the State.

The area will emerge as a tourist destination in the coming days and it is commendable that the group has decided to build resorts in many places in the State, the minister said.

Developing resorts in the region would be mutually beneficial to the Oberoi Group and the State and the tourism would help generate employment to locals and provide more amenities to the tourists, Durgesh said.

The region is famous for the temples like Dowleswaram, Antarvedi and Samarlakota besides tourist spots like Hope Island, Kakinada Beach, and Coringa Mangroves which attract tourists in large numbers.

Kadiyapulanka nurseries are famous as the second most popular tourist destination in Asia, and there are opportunities for boating in Godavari and the canals. Picturesque Maredumilli, Bhadrachalam and the mountain ranges of Papikondalu are already drawing a large number of tourists, he said.

The District Collector said that 56 acres of land on the northern side of the Pitchuka Lanka area has been selected for tourism development. The officials said that the members of the Oberoi Group have enquired about the connectivity to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities. A photo exhibition was organised to show the visiting members in detail about the location, connectivity, climate and other details.

Bandaru Satyananda Rao, the local legislator, said that it is commendable that the members of the Oberoi Group have come to inspect the field to develop the Pitchuka Lanka into a tourism hub and there are plenty of opportunities to transform the area into a tourist hot spot.

He said that the area is very suitable for the cultivation of medicinal plants and also suitable for boating in a pleasant environment.