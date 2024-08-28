Andhra Pradesh: BJP lays emphasis on enrolment drive

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP on Tuesday held a meeting with its MPs, MLAs and ministers on the party membership drive, which will commence on September 1. State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari and BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash held the meeting with the party leaders at the MP’s residence.

Speaking to the media later, Purandeswari said unable to digest the debacle it suffered in the general elections, the YSRC had raised suspicion over the votes polled. She exuded confidence that the BJP membership drive will be a huge success this time compared to the previous ones. Earlier in the day, Purandeswari and Shiv Prakash called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s camp office.