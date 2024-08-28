Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: e-Cabinet app for paperless meetings

e-Cabinet not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with eco-friendly practices.
VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to implement e-Cabinet to conduct paperless Council of Ministers meetings from the ensuing meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, through an e-Cabinet application developed by the NIC.

Secretary (Political) S Suresh Kumar, with the support of ITE & C Department and Arun Sharma, Deputy Director General, Scientist-E, NIC, Uttarakhand, conducted a training programme for all the OSDs/ PS to ministers on Tuesday on usage and benefits of e-Cabinet application, so as to enable them use the application. Further, a demo will be given to the ministers before the commencement of Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

Salient features

  • e-Cabinet not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with eco-friendly practices

  • Provides secure and real-time access to Cabinet documents and discussions

  • Digitisation of records

  • Helps monitor and assess the implementation status of Cabinet decisions effectively

  • Comprehensive data analytics and reporting capabilities

