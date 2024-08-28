Andhra Pradesh government to propel energy efficiency in a big way

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into the best energy-efficient State in the country.

He held a meeting with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) CEO Vishal Kapoor and other officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Measures to improve energy efficiency in different sectors were discussed at the meeting.

Distribution of energy-efficient household appliances to the houses sanctioned under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) and related issues were discussed. Provision of e-cycles and energy efficiency appliances to government employees on subsidy were also discussed.

The EESL CEO said they will provide e-cycles on subsidy to DWCRA members and students.

A model of e-cycle was demonstrated to the Chief Minister. The EESL officials were advised to come up with eco-friendly policies.

Naidu informed them that his government would promote solar power in government offices in a big way.

He stressed the importance of energy saving as well as energy generation.