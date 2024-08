VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday decided to hike the salaries of 1,683 Archakas working in different temples across the State to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 10,000. The move will put an additional burden of Rs 10 crore per annum on the State exchequer.

The decision was taken during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s review meeting with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and senior officials.

The government has also decided to increase financial assistance provided to small temples under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme to Rs 10,000 per month from Rs 5,000. This will put an additional burden of Rs 32 crore.

An approval was given to provide Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to youth who have pursued Veda Vidya, but are unemployed. Naidu also announced Rs 25,000 minimum monthly salary for Nayee Brahmins (barbers working in temples).

It was decided that two more board members will be added to temple trusts. Temples with revenue of Rs 20 crore and more have 15 members on the trust board. Now, the number will be increased to 17. It was made clear that the trust board will have a Brahmin and a Nayee Brahmin as board members, as promised by the NDA in the run up to elections.

On the request of Arya Vysya community organisations, the Chief Minister directed the Endowments Department to recognise the day on which Vasavi Kanyaka Parmaeswari did Atmarapana and perform the associated rituals every year.