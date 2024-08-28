APSBCL former MD files bail petition in HC

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) former Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy filed a petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him by the AP CID pertaining to theft of important files, computers and documents of the corporation.

The court directed the CID to place before it the facts of the case, and posed the matter for hearing next week.

The CID registered a case against Vasudeva Reddy based on a complaint lodged by G Sivakrishna of Kanchikacherla on June 6.

Sivakrishna informed the police that he saw Vasudeva Reddy shifting important files of the corporation in a car. As part of the probe into the case, the CID conducted searches at the residence of Vasudeva Reddy in Hyderabad.

Vasudeva Reddy earlier filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court. He later withdrew the petition and approached the trial court, which dismissed his petition. Hence, he filed the anticipatory bail plea in the High Court.