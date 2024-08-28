CID intensifies inquiry into fire incident at Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office

CHITTOOR: The CID has intensified its probe into the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office fire and conducted thorough inspection of the scene of offence.

The team, led by CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, along with Annamayya district SP Vidyasagar Naidu, Additional SP Rajkamal, and DSP Venu Gopal, participated in the inspection where a scene of the incident of arson was reconstructed. The drill went on from Monday night to Tuesday noon.

Senior assistant Gautam Teja, who is in police custody, was interrogated regarding the oil cans in the cupboards at the time of the incident. Nimmannapalle Village Revenue Assistant Ramanaiah, who witnessed the incident, and RDO Hari Prasad, who was present at the office earlier, were summoned and questioned.

The fire that broke out at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office on the night of July 21, severely damaged files of nearly 25 departments. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar probed the incident, and determined that the fire was a deliberate act rather than an accident. The RDO’s failure to promptly notify the Collector had raised suspicion, with the Collector only becoming aware of the fire from the District Fire Officer. The conduct of the RDO and the CI present at the scene is under scrutiny as the investigation continues to reveal the full scope and implications of the incident.