Educate the public on new sand policy: Palnadu Collector

GUNTUR: Palnadu district Collector Arun Babu and Superintendent of Police (SP) K Srinivasa Rao conducted surprise inspections at the sand stock point near Madipadu village in Atchampet mandal on Tuesday. They inquired about the details of sand transportation and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

The Collector said all necessary measures are being taken to implement the new sand policy initiated by the state government. He emphasised the need to educate the public on the new sand policy and directed that banners and flex boards be set up at stock points to increase awareness.

He also stated that a village secretariat staff member should be present at the stock point, and police vigilance should be maintained around the clock to prevent any untoward incidents. Explaining the regulations, he noted that vehicles without prior permission should not be allowed at the stock point and that legal action would be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations.

He assured that there is no scarcity of sand in the district, and new de-silting points have been identified.