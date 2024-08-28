Expert panel to combat diseases will be formed: Andhra Pradesh minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday. During the meet, he emphasised the effective protocols and coordination among departments to combat seasonal diseases and ensuring public health.

Satya Kumar announced the formation of an Expert Committee on Protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at effectively managing waterborne, vector-borne, and seasonal diseases. The panel will be responsible for suggesting an institutional mechanism for coordination among various departments, both before and after the outbreak of diseases, and for outlining the roles and responsibilities of different agencies.

“The panel’s terms of reference include developing a schedule for meetings, field inspections, and reporting on disease control efforts,” the Minister stated. He stressed the importance of timely field assessments and the need for effective follow-up actions to mitigate the impact of diseases. The Minister also highlighted the need to align State protocols with national standards to improve the quality of care and reduce mortality rates in ICUs.

The Expert Committee, led by Dr B Subramanyeswari, Additional Director of the Disease Control Programme, includes experts such as Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao, Professor SPM Dr Madhavi, Assistant Professor SPM Dr B Tirumalarao, Assistant Professor SPM Dr B Siva Gopal, and WHO Consultant G Bhavani.

Health Commissioner C Hari Kiran said the panel would explore best practices from other regions and recommend effective protocols to ensure accountability in preventing and minimising the incidence of seasonal diseases. Special Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, and others were present.