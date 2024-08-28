First seaplane demo at Prakasam Barrage in October: Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the first seaplane demonstration in Andhra Pradesh will take place from the Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam in October, followed by demonstrations in other parts of the country.
He expressed optimism that the newly released seaplane guidelines would foster the development of seaplane activities in India.
Speaking to reporters outside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Union Minister emphasised the versatility of seaplanes, stating that they could be used for various purposes, much like regular flights. Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the unique advantage of seaplanes: their ability to take off and land on bodies of water, such as tanks and reservoirs, with the simple setup of a waterdrome. Unlike traditional airports, seaplanes offer a more flexible and efficient means of enhancing connectivity. He noted that seaplanes could serve purposes ranging from tourism to regular travel and medical emergencies.
The Union Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested increasing seaplane activities in the country, a direction the Civil Aviation Ministry is actively pursuing. Reflecting on the past, he acknowledged that previous seaplane guidelines were not as encouraging. However, with the release of new guidelines that address past issues, he expressed hope that seaplane activities would gain momentum across the nation.
He discussed the CM’s proposals for setting up of airports in various locations, including Srikakulam, Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ongole, Nellore, Kuppam, and Anantapur.
During a recent visit to Delhi, the CM reviewed these proposals, and the Ministry is now in the process of identifying suitable land and conducting feasibility studies to move forward with these projects.
Emphasising the crucial role of airports in driving economic growth and contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he underscored the need for expanding airport infrastructure and related activities. He also mentioned that the work on the Vijayawada airport terminal is progressing well and is expected to be completed within a year. Furthermore, connectivity to Vijayawada airport has improved, with new flight operations recently launched to Mumbai and a new Vijayawada-Bangalore flight service set to commence on September 1.
Ram Mohan pointed out that the increase in economic activities in the State is evident from the surge in passengers at Visakhapatnam airport, which saw a rise of 20,000 passengers over the past three months. He noted that he has received numerous inquiries from investors who are eager to meet with the CM, confident of the State’s development prospects under his leadership.
He criticised the YSRC for its complaints to the Election Commission, expressing doubts about the 2024 election process. He argued that despite being sidelined by the public due to past mistakes, YSRC leaders have failed to learn their lessons and are still attempting to undermine the poll process. .
Earlier, he, along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other leaders, took part in the Praja Darbar at the party headquarters.