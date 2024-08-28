First seaplane demo at Prakasam Barrage in October: Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the first seaplane demonstration in Andhra Pradesh will take place from the Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam in October, followed by demonstrations in other parts of the country.

He expressed optimism that the newly released seaplane guidelines would foster the development of seaplane activities in India.

Speaking to reporters outside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Union Minister emphasised the versatility of seaplanes, stating that they could be used for various purposes, much like regular flights. Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the unique advantage of seaplanes: their ability to take off and land on bodies of water, such as tanks and reservoirs, with the simple setup of a waterdrome. Unlike traditional airports, seaplanes offer a more flexible and efficient means of enhancing connectivity. He noted that seaplanes could serve purposes ranging from tourism to regular travel and medical emergencies.

The Union Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested increasing seaplane activities in the country, a direction the Civil Aviation Ministry is actively pursuing. Reflecting on the past, he acknowledged that previous seaplane guidelines were not as encouraging. However, with the release of new guidelines that address past issues, he expressed hope that seaplane activities would gain momentum across the nation.

He discussed the CM’s proposals for setting up of airports in various locations, including Srikakulam, Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ongole, Nellore, Kuppam, and Anantapur.