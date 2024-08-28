GMC to implement special action plan to remove illegal encroachments

GUNTUR: All necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the properties of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), and a special action plan will be implemented to remove illegal encroachments on GMC lands, said civic chief P Srinivasulu. He, along with GMC officials, visited Inner Ring Road, Teachers Colony, Mallikarjuna Puram, and Amaravathi Road on Tuesday. During his visit, he inspected GMC parks, vacant lands, water supply, and sanitation works in these areas and provided instructions.

He emphasised that strict measures will be taken to protect GMC properties from encroachments. As part of this effort, fencing and compound walls will be erected in GMC layouts. He directed the engineering and town planning department officials to prepare proposals for the construction of parks in appropriate locations and asked them to submit a thorough report on the vacant GMC lands.

During his interaction with the public, locals complained about illegal water bores in the region, which are causing insufficient water supply. In response, he assured them that inspections will be conducted by special teams and stern action will be taken against those responsible.

He observed that, despite all necessary measures being taken to prevent the overflowing of drains during the rainy season, these efforts are being undermined by illegal encroachments on the drains. He warned that departmental action would be taken against town planning secretaries if they fail to remove encroachments on roads and drains.