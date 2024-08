VISAKHAPATNAM: Age is just a number for Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu, a 101-year-old war veteran from Visakhapatnam who has won three gold medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship held in Gothenburg, Sweden. Competing in the 100-year category, Sriramulu secured first place in the javelin throw, discus throw, and shot put. This remarkable achievement took place during the championship, which hosted around 8,000 athletes from 110 countries from August 13 to August 25.

Sriramulu, a former sailor on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and a specialist in navigation and radar wings, won three of India’s four gold medals at this year’s championship. India won the fourth gold medal in the 4x100m relay in the men’s 85 years category. The Indian team, with 140 athletes, took part in the championship.

Born in Machilipatnam on July 18, 1923, Sriramulu began his career by joining the Royal Indian Navy in March 1944 during the World War II. He later served as a navigation officer and continued his service for an additional four years post-retirement in 1976. His career also included a stint with the Dredging Corporation of India, after which he settled in Visakhapatnam.

This is not Sriramulu’s first success on the global stage. In the previous editions of the World Masters Athletics Championship, Sriramulu has consistently proven his mettle.