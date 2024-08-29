Andhra HC directs government, NHRC on Seshachalam encounter case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to submit the status report on the hearing of the protest petition filed by the families of the victims of Seshachalam encounter of ‘red sanders smugglers’ in 2015 against the chargesheet filed by the police in the case.

At the same time, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice C Ravi, asked the National Human Rights Commission to give a clarity on the inquiry into the issue, as the case is being heard by the High Court.

It directed the NHRC counsel to take a call on whether to continue a parallel inquiry into the issue or not. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to next month.

Following the petition filed by the family members of the encounter victims, the NHRC had taken suo motu inquiry of the issue. The same was challenged in the High Court by the government and the DGP at that time.