DGP outlines steps to free Andhra from clutches of ganja

VISAKHAPATNAM: DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao emphasised the police department’s efforts on eradicating ganja and controlling the rise of cyber crime in the State. During a press conference held at the City Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, he elaborated on the outcomes of his recent field visit to the Steel City, where he extensively reviewed key issues, including crime investigations, public safety, and the pharmaceutical accidents.

Pointing out that a five-member Cabinet Committee was formed to free the State from ganja, the DGP explained, “The panel’s efforts will be supported by the soon-to-be-established Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), which is designed to intensify the crackdown on narcotics. Additionally, toll-free number 1972 has been set up specifically to assist in ganja eradication. The service, which will become operational within the next two days, will be accessible across all districts.” The DGP noted a significant increase in cases involving phone threats, OTP fraud, and harassment of women and urged the public to remain vigilant. He stressed the need to report incidents to the police promptly to enhance the chances of funds recovery.

The DGP also disclosed plans to form special teams to probe ATM thefts, improve operations of Forensic labs and security at hospitals.

To improve the response time, DGP Rao revealed that proposals have been submitted to establish cybercrime police stations in every district. DGP Rao acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the police department due to pending bills and lack of matching grants from the Centre. “The recent discussions with the State government resulted in the release of about Rs 73 crore, which will be used to restore the department’s operational capabilities,” he noted.

The welfare of police personnel, especially lower-rank staff, had been neglected, the DGP said and announced plans to separate barracks for officials. “Additionally, Rs 4.7 crore will be spent for the maintenance of police canteens,” he added.

Vizag CP Shanka Brata Bagchi, IG Ake Ravi Krishna and others were present.