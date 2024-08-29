Police system weakened in Andhra: Former Minister Merugu

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the deteriorating police system in Andhra Pradesh, YSRC senior leader and former minister Merugu Nagarjuna blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the sorry state of affairs as police officials got thoroughly demoralised.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Wednesday, he said it was highly deplorable that some police officials participated in the birthday celebrations of the Chilakaluripet MLA’s wife recently. In Anantapur, a CI was forced to apologise after speaking out honestly. “These incidents are a reflection of how the police system has been weakened in the TDP-led NDA government,” he observed.

Nagarjuna found fault with the government for ‘sidelining’ 16 senior IPS officers. “These actions are sending a message that officials should follow political diktats or face consequences,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the incidents of violence against YSRC supporters in recent times.