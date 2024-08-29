Andhra: Reverse tendering abolished, Special Enforcement Bureau dissolved

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to reconstitute the Excise Department and do away with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) as well as reverse tendering process, implemented by the previous YSRC government. The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarthy told mediapersons that the Cabinet resolved to abolish the reverse tendering method and call for tenders through the old system.

The Chief Minister told the Council of Ministers that the tendering system should be implemented as per guidelines issued by the Central Vigilance Commission, the Minister said. He alleged that the previous regime brought the reverse tendering process only to benefit certain contractors.

Further, Parthasarthy announced that approval was given for the restoration of Polavaram Left Main Canal works and reconstitution of the Excise Department.

He explained that the Cabinet decided to revive the Polavaram Left Bank Canal works and resolved to continue the existing contractor to execute these works.

A decision to sanction 269 supernumerary posts and appoint them as ward and welfare development secretaries in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department was also taken.