Study reveals 37% of children affected by sexual exploitation in Andhra are out of school

VIJAYAWADA: A recent study by the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) in collaboration with HELP, an organisation focused on protecting women’s and children’s rights, reveals that 37% of children from families affected by commercial sexual exploitation are out of school.
Led by Acharya Nagarjuna University Professor Dr Sarawati Raju Iyer, the study focused on the united districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam, where it highlights the severe challenges faced by these children, who are often forced into labour due to family and financial constraints.
APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “These children are being denied their fundamental right to education, which is crucial for breaking the cycle of exploitation. He noted that migration between districts has contributed significantly to the dropout rate.
To address the issue, plans are underway to involve Village and Ward Sachivalayam Mahila Police and Education Welfare Assistants to identify migrant families and ensure their children’s enrolment in schools. Furthermore, a similar study is planned for tribal areas of Northern Andhra, to be conducted by students from Andhra University, with recommendations to follow.
The study also reveals 47% of these children are engaged in labour, with some attempting to balance work and education. Despite the difficult circumstances, only 56% of these children benefit from government welfare schemes such as midday meals and educational materials. On a positive note, 56% are taking part in skill-building workshops, providing them with tools for a better future.
However, about 24% of the children reported inadequate access to basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, and clean drinking water. They also face stigma and discrimination from teachers, peers, and neighbours due to their mothers’ occupation, further complicating their already challenging lives. This social stigma often leads to isolation and exclusion in schools, causing many to fear that they will be forced into their parents’ profession.
The study also sheds light on the struggles faced by mothers involved in commercial sexual exploitation. Many of these women engage in additional professions to support their families, yet a significant number have been unable to access welfare benefits under the previous government. HELP secretary Nimmaraju Rammohan expressed concern over the health issues faced by these women, noting that 7% suffer from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and 28% lack awareness about them. Additionally, nearly 65% face mental health problems, highlighting the need for awareness programmes and mental health interventions in these communities.
Dr Prof. Saraswati Raju Iyer emphasised the need for quality education, rehabilitation, and reintegration programmes for children from these communities to protect them from their traditional practices. To address these pressing issues, APSCPCR recommends a two-pronged strategy: targeted interventions for children of sex workers and ensuring the new generation receives life skills and vocational training.
