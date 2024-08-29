Study to be conducted on new railway line works in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has agreed to examine the construction of a new railway line from Machilipatnam to Repalle, following a request by Machilipatnam JSP MP Vallabbhaneni Balashowry.

On August 6, Balashowry submitted a comprehensive letter to the Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, detailing the necessity of constructing the railway line. The MP noted that there has been a longstanding demand for this line and that its establishment would fulfil the long-standing wish of the Diviseema people.

Ashwini Vaishnaw had responded positively when informed earlier and has now conveyed in writing to Balashowry that a study will be conducted on the proposed railway line. “The concerned directorate has been asked to examine in detail the construction of a new railway line,’’ the Union Minister replied to the MP.

Expressing joy over the response of the railway minister, the MP said the people of Krishna district and Diviseema have been waiting for this railway line for several decades. He assured that he would do his part to make their dream a reality and would provide full cooperation to the officials involved, taking necessary steps for the railway line’s establishment.

The MP pointed out that the new railway line would facilitate the transportation of passengers and aqua products.