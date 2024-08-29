YSRC suffers jolt as MLC resigns from party, post

VIJAYAWADA: Close on the heels of desertion of former MLAs and Eluru Mayor, the YSRC has suffered another jolt with the resignation of MLC Pothula Sunitha to the party primary membership and her post. The party is likely to face more desertions as two of its Rajya Sabha members are also planning to leave the party, according to sources.

Sunitha has reportedly sent her resignation to the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju. She contested the 2014 elections from Chirala Assembly segment on TDP ticket, and lost to independent candidate Amanchi Krishna Mohan. She was made an MLC by the TDP, which came to power in the 2014 elections. She, however, switched over to the YSRC following the party’s debacle in 2019.

Though she has not revealed as to which party she will join in the future, sources said she may join either the TDP or the BJP. However, TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha has opposed Sunitha’s re-entry into the party. “The TDP should not allow leaders who quit the party in crisis time, return back when it is in power,’’ she felt.

When asked about the admission of YSRC leaders into the party, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that any one who wants to join the party should resign from their post first. When pointed that there was opposition from within the TDP to the joining of some leaders, at a media conference on Wednesday, Naidu said it is common to have opposition to entry of leaders but they will sort out the issues.