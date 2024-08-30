Andhra: Six cops get memos for taking part in birthday fete of MLA wife

GUNTUR: Memos were issued to six police officials after a picture showed their participation in the birthday celebrations of Chilakuripeta MLA’s wife, even as the MLA, Pathipati Pulla Rao, dismissed the YSRC allegations, terming them false.

The Pathipati Pulla said that the police personnel being present at the event was a mere coincidence, as they had come to discuss traffic issues in Chilakuripeta while the birthday celebrations of his wife, Venkata Kumari, were in progress at the Party Office. The MLA said that his family members reside in Hyderabad and that such allegations defaming them are improper. He also challenged that he would resign from his MLA post and the TDP party if the allegations against him and his family were proven true.

The YSRC leaders criticised the police officials for participating in the event and also alleged that the MLA received a bribe for police transfers. The allegations were refuted by the Minister, who challenged that he would quit if they were proven.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivas Rao issued memos to Chilakaluripet Town and Rural CIs Ramesh Babu, Subba Naidu, Rural and Town SIs Anil, Chennakesavulu, Nandendla SI Pullarao, and Edlapadu SI Bala Krishna in this regard.