Aqua bizman kidnapped at Andhra's Rajamahendravaram jail

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram police formed multiple teams and launched a search operation on Thursday to locate an aqua businessman who was kidnapped by a group of aqua farmers.

According to One-Town Police Circle Inspector Murali Krishna, the police have managed to identify two accused in the group. They were identified as Munna and Swamy Naidu from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The fishmonger, Sanjay Kalasi from Odisha, was abducted near Rajahmundry Central Jail on Wednesday. He was released from the prison on bail the same day. For several years, he had been procuring fish in bulk from aqua farmers in the Godavari districts. Police believe that Sanjay owed huge amount of money to these farmers.

On learning of his release from jail, a group of farmers allegedly plotted to kidnap him. They reportedly waited outside the jail, kidnapped him in a car, and fled the scene. Sanjay‘s relative, Madan Singh, filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered and an investigation is underway. The police urged the public to report any information about Sanjay on 9440796574 and 9490760792.