Centre’s aid to help create 54,000 jobs in Andhra's Kopparthi

KADAPA: In a significant boost to industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has approved the development of industrial smart cities across the State. Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in Kadapa district’s Kamalapuram constituency is among the key beneficiaries of the initiative. With an investment of Rs 2,137 crore, the project aims to develop 2,596 acres of land and create employment opportunities for around 54,000 people.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Wednesday, following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 6,500 acres has been earmarked for Kopparthi as a part of the larger Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor.

The Centre’s announcement is expected to bring investments to the tune of Rs 8,860 crore, which can further develop Kopparthi into a full-fledged industrial hub and create numerous job opportunities for the local unemployed youth. Focus will be on sectors such as renewables, automotive spare parts, non-metallic minerals, textiles, chemicals, engineering components, and metallic goods production.

The hub will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, administrative buildings, electricity, and sheds for industrial use. A pipeline is also being constructed to supply water from the Brahmam Sagar reservoir to Kopparthi, with internal pipeline work already completed.

Additionally, APIIC officials have assured all support, including in terms of land and infrastructure, to budding industrialists who are looking to set up businesses in the area. Once companies submit their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to APIIC, the proposals will be reviewed, and land allocation will follow.The Kopparthi industrial hub’s proximity to key transportation routes will prove to be an advantage for entrepreneurs.