Centre’s aid to help create 54,000 jobs in Andhra's Kopparthi
KADAPA: In a significant boost to industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has approved the development of industrial smart cities across the State. Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in Kadapa district’s Kamalapuram constituency is among the key beneficiaries of the initiative. With an investment of Rs 2,137 crore, the project aims to develop 2,596 acres of land and create employment opportunities for around 54,000 people.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Wednesday, following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 6,500 acres has been earmarked for Kopparthi as a part of the larger Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor.
The Centre’s announcement is expected to bring investments to the tune of Rs 8,860 crore, which can further develop Kopparthi into a full-fledged industrial hub and create numerous job opportunities for the local unemployed youth. Focus will be on sectors such as renewables, automotive spare parts, non-metallic minerals, textiles, chemicals, engineering components, and metallic goods production.
The hub will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, administrative buildings, electricity, and sheds for industrial use. A pipeline is also being constructed to supply water from the Brahmam Sagar reservoir to Kopparthi, with internal pipeline work already completed.
Additionally, APIIC officials have assured all support, including in terms of land and infrastructure, to budding industrialists who are looking to set up businesses in the area. Once companies submit their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to APIIC, the proposals will be reviewed, and land allocation will follow.The Kopparthi industrial hub’s proximity to key transportation routes will prove to be an advantage for entrepreneurs.
Under the previous YSRC government, land was allocated in two blocks: 2,830 acres for an electronics manufacturing hub (EMC) in the south block and 2,500 acres for general industries in the north block. The estimated investment for these projects was Rs 25,000 crore, expected to generate employment for 75,000 people. Currently, activities under the YSR Industrial Hub are already underway in Kopparthi.
Dixon, one of the key companies in the hub, has been operating three shifts, employing over 2,000 people in the production of electronic goods, CCTV cameras and digital video recorders.
The company is also planning to set up a second unit. Additionally, a textile unit by Digi Export Texana India Private Limited is nearing completion, expected to provide jobs for 200 people.
Various small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including those in the pharmaceutical, plastic and cement sectors, are also operational in the hub, providing employment to around 700 people. Several large industrial plots have been allocated, although some companies are yet to commence construction of their units.
The YSR EMC in Kopparthi is expected to house approximately 28 units, with a collective investment of Rs 1,052 crores, creating employment for around 14,100 people. Dixon is the first to have started production, with other companies like Digicon Solutions LLP and Celkon Resolute Electronics being allocated land.
Following the Central government’s nod for more funds, the Kopparthi industrial hub is poised for rapid development, offering a significant economic boost to the region