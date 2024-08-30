CM Chandrababu Naidu releases Mpox RT-PCR test kits

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu released the real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits for the Mpox virus at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam for manufacturing the kits. “I really feel proud to launch the first domestically-made Mpox test kits, and this will greatly help in promoting the Make-in-AP brand for the State,” Naidu said.

AMTZ chief executive officer (CEO), Jitendra Sarma, and representatives of the zone were present on the occasion. The AMTZ representatives informed the Chief Minister that they will make these kits available at a very reasonable price.

CM Naidu promised all assistance from the State government to the MedtechZone. The team members also mentioned that they will soon manufacture an electronic wheelchair powered by solar energy.

In a post on X, Naidu highlighted the role of these kits and said, “Proud to launch India’s first indigenous mpox RT-PCR Kit at AP Medtech Zone, Visakhapatnam. Developed at AMTZ with Transasia Diagnostics, this kit is validated by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The lyophilized components in the kit are designed to be suitable for shipping and use even in remote areas. This kit enhances our epidemic preparedness manifold with its precise, reliable, and accessible diagnosis. This kit also reflects ‘Make in AP’ on the world stage, demonstrating India’s leadership in healthcare innovation. I congratulate the teams at AMTZ and Transasia Diagnostics for this innovation and commend their devotion to addressing global health challenges.”