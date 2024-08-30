Hidden camera discovered in women's hostel washroom of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh; student held

A hidden camera was discovered in the women's hostel washroom of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh.

The camera had been secretly recording videos of the students, which were later leaked and sold to some students, a report quoting officials said.

The incident at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district has sparked outrage among students and the local community, NDTV reported.

A group of female students stumbled upon the concealed camera in their washroom Thursday evening, sparking a protest.

The police have arrested a senior student from the boys' hostel, identified as Vijay Kumar, a BTech final year student, in connection with the incident. His laptop has been seized, and further investigation is underway, NDTV added.