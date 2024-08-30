TDP to re-enter Rajya Sabha sooner than expected in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, which lost its presence in the Rajya Sabha from April 2024, is all set to enter the Upper House of Parliament again following the resignation of two YSRC MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Beeda Mastan Rao.
After the end of the term of Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on April 2, 2024, the TDP had no presence in the Upper House. Though it was expected that the TDP would get a chance to enter the Rajya Sabha only after June 2026, it has now advanced following the resignation of the two YSRC MPs.
While the tenure of Mopidevi was till June 21, 2026, Mastan Rao’s term would end on June 21, 2028. As the byelection for these two seats will be held at any time, the TDP, which has absolute majority on its own in the Assembly, is poised to win both the seats.
However, as the TDP has formed the coalition government with the JSP and BJP, it may be forced to give one of the two Rajya Sabha seats to any of the two parties as part of coalition dharma. In such a case, the TDP will have to nominate only one of its candidates, and it will be a tough task for the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to decide the candidate as several seniors are eying for the post.
It is learnt that former MP and industrialist Galla Jayadev, who quit active politics without contesting the 2024 elections, is now strongly vying for the Rajya Sabha seat.
When asked about his prospects, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, who got an assurance of the Rajya Sabha seat by the party leadership in the past, said he was unaware of the new developments following the resignation of two YSRC MPs. He said he will always follow the directions of TDP supremo Naidu.
Sources say that Varla may also be considered for the post as he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat at the last minute in 2018, and he also unsuccessfully contested for the seat in 2020 on the directions of the party leadership despite knowing the fact that he could not emerge victorious going by the strength of the TDP in the Assembly at that time.
Apart from Galla and Varla, several other TDP seniors are also aspiring for the Rajya Sabha seat.
Sources in the TDP said both Mopidevi and Mastan Rao in all likelihood join the TDP. As Mopidevi set the record straight that he is more interested in the State politics than being in Delhi, it is imminent that his seat will be replaced by someone else from the tripartite alliance. In case of Mastan Rao, it is learnt that he may not be given another chance.
The sources further said there is a possibility that some more YSRC Rajya Sabha MPs may also tender their resignation, and join the TDP, BJP or the JSP in the days to come and the equation on how many seats will have to be shared by the tripartite alliance will be finalised then.