TDP to re-enter Rajya Sabha sooner than expected in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, which lost its presence in the Rajya Sabha from April 2024, is all set to enter the Upper House of Parliament again following the resignation of two YSRC MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Beeda Mastan Rao.

After the end of the term of Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on April 2, 2024, the TDP had no presence in the Upper House. Though it was expected that the TDP would get a chance to enter the Rajya Sabha only after June 2026, it has now advanced following the resignation of the two YSRC MPs.

While the tenure of Mopidevi was till June 21, 2026, Mastan Rao’s term would end on June 21, 2028. As the byelection for these two seats will be held at any time, the TDP, which has absolute majority on its own in the Assembly, is poised to win both the seats.

However, as the TDP has formed the coalition government with the JSP and BJP, it may be forced to give one of the two Rajya Sabha seats to any of the two parties as part of coalition dharma. In such a case, the TDP will have to nominate only one of its candidates, and it will be a tough task for the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to decide the candidate as several seniors are eying for the post.

It is learnt that former MP and industrialist Galla Jayadev, who quit active politics without contesting the 2024 elections, is now strongly vying for the Rajya Sabha seat.