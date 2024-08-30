Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam introduces Aadhaar validation for laddu sale

TIRUPATI: With an aim to put an end to the middlemen menace, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced Aadhaar validation for the sale of Srivari Laddus to tokenless devotees. This new system, aimed at making laddu sales more transparent, took effect on Thursday.

Addressing rumours circulating on social media, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary clarified that the decision was made in the best interest of common devotees. “We’ve noticed that some middlemen have been exploiting the system and selling laddus in the black market. To stop this, we now require devotees without darshan tokens to register their Aadhaar card at the laddu counters to receive two laddus,” he said.

Special counters have been set up in the Laddu complex for this purpose, specifically at counters numbered 48 to 62. Chowdhary emphasised that there are no changes for devotees with darshan tokens or tickets—they can continue to purchase additional laddus as before, along with receiving one free laddu.

“This initiative is to enhance transparency in the laddu distribution process,” he added, urging devotees not to believe false rumours and to support TTD in implementing this transparent system.