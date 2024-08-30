Two students held over alleged hidden camera in women's hostel washroom at Andhra engineering college

Scores of students and the local community staged a protest since Thursday night over an alleged hidden camera in the women's hostel washroom at an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh.
The incident took place in Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Gudlavalleru Mandal, where two fourth-year students allegedly fixed hidden cameras inside the girl's hostel washroom.
On Thursday night around 10 pm, students residing in the women's hostel gathered and staged a protest against the college management for failing to take action against two students of the same college despite numerous complaints registered against them in this regard.
The students alleged that the issue of a suspected hidden camera in the washroom came to light a week ago, but the principal did not act on it.
The students also alleged that over 300 videos were recorded, and the accused had circulated them and sold them to others for money.
Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister N Lokesh, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha instructed Krishna District SP R Gangadhar Rao to investigate the matter.
"I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.
The Andhra CM further ordered Minister Kollu Ravindra, district collector and SP to visit the spot and bring normalcy to the college campus.
Learning about the incident, Gudlavalleru police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation but could not find any hidden cameras. As a part of the investigation, police questioned two students who are suspected to be responsible for this incident.
Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao said two students were taken into custody but nothing was found in their laptops and mobile phones. He also said some students spread rumours about the incident following which the students suspected the duo.
"We did not find any cameras in the girls' hostel during our checking. Police searched laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets of two students in front of other students and college staff. No videos and photos, as students allege, were found. Students need not worry about this problem," he said.
A case has been registered on the incident by Gudlavalleru police, and further investigation is underway.