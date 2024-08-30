Two YSRC MPs resign from Rajya Sabha
VIJAYAWADA: In a major jolt to the YSRC, two of its Rajya Sabha MPs — Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao — resigned from the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday. They submitted their resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the same was accepted. While Mopidevi has announced his decision to join the TDP, Mastan is yet to decide his next move.
The development comes close on the heels of the resignation of a few MLCs, Mayors and former MLAs from the YSRC after the party’s dismal performance in the recent elections. The YSRC’s representation in the Rajya Sabha has now dropped to nine from 11.
While the TDP does not have any MPs in the Upper House since April this year after the retirement of Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, the yellow party, however, is set to enter the Rajya Sabha once again with two seats falling vacant.
A loyalist of the YS family, Mopidevi had served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was also jailed in the alleged disproportionate assets case along with Jagan.
Mopidevi unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2019 elections from Repalle constituency. Subsequently, Jagan nominated him to the Legislative Council and made him his Cabinet colleague for a brief period. Later, Mopidevi was asked to resign as MLC and elevated to Rajya Sabha. His tenure was till June 2026.
Announcing his decision to join the TDP soon, Mopidevi explained that he was always interested in State politics rather than national. “I wanted to contest from Repalle, but my plea was not considered by the party high command,” he said indicating that he might not be nominated to the Rajya Sabha again.
Mastan Rao, whose term will end in June 2028, has a long-term association with the TDP. A businessman, he switched over to the YSRC in June 2019. He said he will announce his decision on joining the TDP or any other party later.
Galla Jayadev to return to Parliament?
Meanwhile, sources said the TDP might field Mastan Rao and find a replacement for Mopidevi. There is speculation that the yellow party might consider nominating former MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev to the Upper House. However, there are also reports that the BJP, an ally of the TDP, might seek one of the two vacant seats. Further, it has also been learnt that more Rajya Sabha MPs, besides the elected leaders, from the YSRC might switch over to the TDP or its alliance partners in the coming days.
Naidu trying to weaken Jagan, alleges Perni Nani
YSRC leader Perni Nani accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of trying to weaken Jagan. “A total of 23 YSRC MLAs joined TDP after 2014 polls, but Jagan bounced back. Naidu is focusing on politics rather than fulfilling his promises. People will teach Naidu a lesson in 2029 elections.”