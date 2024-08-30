Two YSRC MPs resign from Rajya Sabha

VIJAYAWADA: In a major jolt to the YSRC, two of its Rajya Sabha MPs — Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao — resigned from the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday. They submitted their resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the same was accepted. While Mopidevi has announced his decision to join the TDP, Mastan is yet to decide his next move.

The development comes close on the heels of the resignation of a few MLCs, Mayors and former MLAs from the YSRC after the party’s dismal performance in the recent elections. The YSRC’s representation in the Rajya Sabha has now dropped to nine from 11.

While the TDP does not have any MPs in the Upper House since April this year after the retirement of Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, the yellow party, however, is set to enter the Rajya Sabha once again with two seats falling vacant.

A loyalist of the YS family, Mopidevi had served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was also jailed in the alleged disproportionate assets case along with Jagan.

Mopidevi unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2019 elections from Repalle constituency. Subsequently, Jagan nominated him to the Legislative Council and made him his Cabinet colleague for a brief period. Later, Mopidevi was asked to resign as MLC and elevated to Rajya Sabha. His tenure was till June 2026.