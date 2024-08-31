Andhra Pradesh Legislature to go paperless with NeVA

VIJAYAWADA: The Legislature of Andhra Pradesh will soon go paperless. To make the entire process digital and paperless, the AP Legislature will become part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) administered by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. A proposal to this effect was approved recently by the Chairman of Legislative Council and the Speaker of Legislative Assembly.

At the invitation of AP Legislature, Umang Narula, Secretary, and Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, visited the AP Legislature on Friday, and interacted with the stakeholders. They explained the key features of NeVA. “The Centrally sponsored NeVA is one of the Mission Mode Projects (MPPs) aimed at transitioning all legislative bodies in the country into a paperless format and unify them onto a single platform as Digital Legislatures, “ Umang Narula said.

Satya Prakash made a presentation on NeVA and answered the queries of officers of the legislature. To take this project forward, it was agreed to enter into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the AP Legislature and the Department of IT, Government of AP. Once the Detailed Project Report is prepared based on the template provided by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the work to digitally enable both the Houses of AP Legislature will begin.

Simultaneously, training and orientation programmes will be organised for legislators, officers and staff of legislature and other stakeholders from the executive arm. The Legislature Secretariat will be the project executing authority. Like any other Centrally sponsored scheme, the Centre provides 60% of the project cost for NeVA.

Secretary (Expenditure) M Janaki, Special Secretary (ITE&C) B Sundar, senior officials of NIC and officers and staff of AP Legislature Secretariat participated in the meeting. Later, Umang Narula and Satya Prakash, along with AP Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, called on Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, and also met Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.