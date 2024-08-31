Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh makes surprise visit to KGBV, promises to improve school infrastructure

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh paid a surprise visit to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) in Bheemili on Friday. He interacted with students and teachers, focusing on the quality of education and the facilities available at the school. Lokesh visited the 10th grade classroom, where he spoke directly with students, enquired about their curriculum and the ease of taking exams in different languages. The students mentioned that while they found speaking in Telugu easier, they wrote their exams in English.

During his visit, Lokesh attended an exhibition titled ‘Vocal for Local’, where students showcased their efforts to promote local products globally. Principal Kumari Ganga briefed the HRD Minister on the teaching methods and facilities at KGBV.

He also inspected the school dormitory, where students raised concerns about inadequate facilities. They requested improvements such as better lab chemicals, enhanced computer lab facilities, and a larger playground. In response, the HRD Minister assured the students that inter-school sports competitions, sports meets, and science fairs would be organised across the State. Emphasising the government’s dedication to improving the infrastructure of government schools, he committed to providing necessary sports equipment and a computer lab at the KGBV.