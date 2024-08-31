Andhra Pradesh: NABARD development project for Yanadis launched

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move towards fostering sustainable development, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Andhra Pradesh Regional Office, has approved a tribal development project titled ‘Ecosystem-Based Livelihood Enhancement of the Yanadi Tribal Community Dependent on Mangroves’ in Krishna district.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) Budithi Rajsekhar on Friday launched the project at Nagayalanka village. The project focuses on the Yanadi tribes residing in Koduru and Nagayalanka mandals and is being executed in partnership with Praja Pragathi Seva Sangham (PPSS) of Machilipatnam.

During the inauguration, NABARD chief general manager MR Gopal elaborated on the diverse components of the project. He underscored that the initiative aims to empower 400 Yanadi tribal families across Koduru and Nagayalanka mandals.

Key aspects of the project include providing 30 boats, equipped with nets and ice boxes, to 150 individuals (with each boat shared by five families), setting up 30 cage culture units to benefit 180 families (six families per unit), and developing aquaculture ponds for 30 families.

Additionally, a pen culture unit will be set up to support 10 families. The project also plans to construct a feed unit for aquaculture, create 20 nurseries, and install five community water tanks to ensure safe drinking water. The beneficiaries will receive comprehensive skill and capacity-building training throughout the project’s implementation.

Rajsekhar lauded the project’s innovative approach, highlighting its shift from traditional ‘Maa Thota’ projects, which focused on orchard development, to a new emphasis on fisheries and aquaculture.