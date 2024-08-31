Andhra Pradesh: Two more YSRC MLCs submit resignation

VIJAYAWADA: In a fresh blow to the YSRC, two MLCs have reportedly resigned from the Legislative Council on Friday. Over the past few days, MLC Peethala Sujatha, Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao have resigned from their posts.

As per reports, Balli Kalyanachakravarthy and Katti Padmasri have submitted their resignations. Kalyan is the son of former Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. He entered politics after his father’s death in 2020. As the YSRC chose Dr M Gurumoorthy for the bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Kalyan was nominated to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota.

Katti Padmasri, a social worker from the BC community, was nominated under the Governor’s quota.

The YSRC has a strength of 31 in the 58-seat Legislative Council. If resignations of the three members are accepted, the party’s strength will come down to 28.